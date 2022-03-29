Jesse and Jordie were overjoyed to be reunited. Network 10

And while being voted off so close to the end was undoubtedly disappointing for Jordie, being reunited with his brother Jesse in the Jury Villa had both former castaways emotional.

"That was amazing. It was the best feeling," Jordie explained. "It was so good to see him, you know, we'd been through a lot together before and during the show, so it was really nice to see him again."

Just weeks ahead of appearing on the series, Jesse and Jordie faced a devastating blow when their step mum Fi passed away from cancer, with Jordie revealing that being thrown into the world of Survivor meant there was little time to grieve over their monumental loss.

"It's still a battle because it only happened a couple of weeks before we left. And so there wasn't heaps of time to grieve and then we were thrown into Survivor, so it in some ways it a good distraction, but it also meant we probably didn't deal with it," he said.

Jordie and Jesse's step mum Fi passed away from cancer. Instagram

But with the brothers' tragic loss has come something inspirational, with Jordie revealing he and Jesse have now started Fi's Butterfly Effect, which hopes to raise money for families who have a family member undergoing palliative care.

"We're in the process of starting up a foundation which hopes to help people who were in the same situation as us - helping families who have to support a family member with a terminal illness.

"While it was one of the tougher things that we've had to deal with, it's also brought along one of the best things that we've done, you know? So we're really excited that Survivor gave us the opportunity to spend some time to think about that."

Explaining the heartfelt meaning behind the name of the foundation, Jordie added, "Fi wrote a final letter to my brother that said, 'Think of me when you see a butterfly and, and be thankful and grateful for every day.' And there were butterflies out in Survivor everywhere, it was amazing, it was phenomenal."

