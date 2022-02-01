JLP will once aagin host Australian Survivor. Network Ten

"For the first time on Australian Survivor, they will be playing with a member of their own family," JLP said.

But which of these Castaways will successfully outwit, outplay, outlast and potentially turn on a loved one to claim the title of Sole Survivor 2022?

To find out who couldn't survive this season, stay tuned to see every eliminated contestant so far.

Andy Network 10

At Tribal Council, Andy felt confident that this time around he had a watertight grip on the game, but as JLP read out the votes, he quickly realised his social game had failed him once again.

On being voted out, Andy said: "That was the consummate blindside, 100% surprised, total shock. It's really hard to say what went wrong. I built a pretty good shelter on day one! For whatever reason, they decided I'm the first to go. I'm a returning player, these guys are all playing for the first time, and they pulled the wool over my eyes amazingly well. I really hope someone from this tribe loses to my little sister Kate."

Australian Survivor: Blood V Water airs at 7.30 pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

