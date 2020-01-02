Sunrise TV host Edwina Bartholomew recently welcomed her first child, daughter Molly, with husband Neil Varcoe. Instagram

The footage shows Molly – who is dressed in a sweet animal print romper - yawning before taking a big stretch, while her doting loved ones watch on.

In the background, Edwina can be heard saying: “Great stretch! A good stretch. That's better, isn't it? A nice cool breeze.”

The adorable snap comes after the Sunrise presenter recently shared the first picture of Molly.

Taking to Instagram on December 20, Edwina shared a snap of the then two-day-old bub, along with the caption: "Meet Molly Matilda Christie Varcoe.

“Late like her Mum and tall like her Dad. Molly ‘cause we like it. Matilda for Neil’s Great Grandmother. Christie was my Grandmother’s maiden name and my middle name too.

"We are exhausted and elated. Neil still in shock. Thank you for all the well wishes. We all feel very loved," she captioned.

The new mum first announced her pregnancy back in June, when she made the announcement live on air on Sunrise.

"I have a bit of an announcement myself!" a beaming Edwina told her delighted co-hosts at the time.

"The girls already know, but Kochie surprise..." and before she even got the words out Kochie screamed and gave her a big hug.

Through all the happy squeals of delight from Kochie, Edwina said: "We're having a baby!"