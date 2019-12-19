Edwina and her Sunrise hosts

The new mum first announced her pregnancy on air back in June.

“The girls already know but Kochie, surprise, we’re having a baby,” she said.

Edwina and Neil wed in April 2018 and were at odds on whether to learn the baby's gender, eventually opting to keep it a secret.

Molly is the couple's first child.

