The décolletage is important too! Getty

While this can certainly sound like more effort, rest assured that bringing your skincare down just that little bit further - or as renowned skincare blogger Caroline Hirons likes to quip 'taking it to the t**ts' - will reap amazing benefits over time.

Elisa echoed this notion when speaking to New Idea, "Failing to bring your routine down your neck means this area can show early signs of fine lines and wrinkles thanks to sun damage."

"For beginners (or if you’re just feeling lazy) I think a great place to start is introducing your neck and chest to your usual skincare routine; cleansing, exfoliation, moisturising and SPF."

WATCH: Dry skin routine. Article continues after video.

The gold standard for preventing wrinkles and signs of ageing on the neck and chest, however, is investing in products tailored to this specific area.

"This skin tends to be thinner and contains fewer oil glands and hair follicles. What this means is that producing less natural oil means this skin has less moisture and needs a helping hand to prevent those nasty symptoms of early ageing," Elisa explained.

Essentially, the key is adding that extra moisture back in.

"Moisture is your best friend here. Not only should you be regularly bringing your moisturiser down your neck to this area, but using a hyaluronic acid can provide you with that extra boost, to ensure your decolletage is looking buoyant and youthful."

TIP: When using hyaluronic acid, apply it to damp skin to trap in moisture and boost its efficacy.

She also recommends Vitamin C and retinol products as fine-line-reducing, damage-reversing ingredients to look out for.

Moisture is key. Getty

While we've talked care, for those wanting to prevent signs of ageing on the décolletage, it may come as no surprise that sun protection is imperative.

"SPF, SPF, SPF. Need I say more? I meet so many clients who say they regret not starting to use sunscreen earlier in life because ultimately the most harmful thing for our skin is the sun."

"Wear sunscreen everyday to prevent early ageing on all areas of your body! Wear it regardless if you’ll be in direct sunlight, and thank me later."

For those who want to take things that little step further, Elisa incorporates a microcurrent device in her own home care routine while, for professional treatments, she recommends microneedling.

Traditionally isolated to the face, readers may be surprised to hear that the in-salon treatment can also be targeted to the neck and chest.

"[The treatment] improves the appearance of hyperpigmentation, smooths uneven skin tone and improves skin elasticity. This, along with a robust skincare routine, will help slow down signs of ageing."