Stevie Jacobs has been spotted laying a big pash on a male friend. Supplied

“Stevie was clearly having a great day. He was smiling non-stop,” says an onlooker.

Stevie, 54, is certainly no stranger to PDA. In January, he and his rumoured girlfriend, Amanda King, were snapped making out in a Bondi restaurant during his birthday party.

The pair were seen locking lips inside the venue, before Amanda nuzzled into Stevie’s chest.

Stevie and Amanda were first linked in 2019, following his 2018 split from ex-wife, Rose, after eight years of marriage.

The pair certainly had a lot of fun in the sun! Supplied

The former Today star announced he would not be returning to the morning show back in 2019.

Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old shared a lengthy post, in which he explained why he was one of the names to be excluded from the show’s new-look line-up.

“Sadly I can’t commit to the future travel requirements of the job and have to put my beautiful daughters first. They are my world, my life and my joy,” Steve captioned.

The TV presenter gave a shout out to his fellow colleagues on the show, saying: “I want to say a sincere thank you to everyone for the incredible warm messages of support.

Stevie Jacobs was Today's weatherman from 2005 to 2016. Channel Nine

“Today has been my home for almost 15 years and I love the program and my colleagues dearly. I hope to see you all back on the tellie soon.”

Steve went on to say how grateful he is for being given the opportunity to achieve his accomplishments with the Channel Nine.

“I will miss my morning family madly and wish the new team all the best for 2020 and beyond. A special thanks to my weather crew who are like brothers to me,” he wrote.

“Looking forward to having breakfast with my girls and doing school drop off. Not going to miss that alarm. Thanks for the love and thanks for the laughs.

“It’s been an incredible ride and I am a lucky man,” he concluded.