It was a moment that left the world stunned, especially Steven who was presented with Australia's first Winter Olympics gold medal, cementing himself in sporting history in the process.

So iconic was the win, that Steven's name was added to the Australian lexicon forever with the phrase "to do a Bradbury."

For those unawares, this means "to triumph unexpectedly in a sporting event, especially due to luck or the misfortune of others."

In 2016, the Australian Dictionary revealed they would be officially adding in the phrase.

In February 2022, Steven took to his Instagram to reflect upon the moment that "defined" his life.

"I'll always be seen by many as an overnight success, but it took many years of sweat, tears and plenty of blood to get there and I'll always appreciate those who helped me and backed me against the odds," Steven penned.

"I'll always appreciate those who helped me and backed me against the odds. Courage, belief, determination, and a little luck, all helped me to be the original #lastmanstanding."

What is Steven Bradbury doing now?

Following the 2002 Winter Olympics, Steven made the difficult decision to retire from speed skating, instead picking up competitive motor racing as a side hobby.

In 2005, he also began his foray into the world of reality television, competing in the second season of Dancing with the Stars.

Almost 15 years later, he returned to screens on the sixth season of Australian Survivor where his torch was snuffed on Day 12.

Steven has also tried his hand at commentating on the Winter Olympics for both Channel Nine and Foxtel's coverage in 2006 and 2010.

In March 2022, Steven made headlines once more when provided "lifesaving" aid to four young girls struggling in rough surf on the Sunshine Coast.

"It was almost a cyclone swell out the back; it would have been two metres plus and I paddled out on my surfboard," he said in an interview with Nine News.

His heroic efforts were acknowledged some 18 months later as he was presented with a Commendation for Brave Conduct as part of the Govern-General's Australian Bravery awards.

"I was proud of myself, and I was proud that I was the person that was able to be in the right place at the right time to save those girls' lives."

"That performance will be one of the things that is in the top few things that I've done in my life."

On top of that, Steven is currently working as an entertainer, comedian, MC, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur with the release of his own lager line - Last Man Standing Brewing.

Alongside his wife Amanda, Steven is the proud parent of twin teenagers Flyn and Eryn Leigh, who came into the world via caesarean on December 17th, 2009.