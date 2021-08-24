Steve Irwin was inspired to take 'The Twinnies' under his wing the moment they met. Supplied

And it wasn’t only because Steve thought he was suddenly experiencing double vision when he first met the women standing in the water, wearing their matching clothes.

His father, Bob Irwin, says Steve recognised their innate understanding of birds and wildlife, just like his own.

“Steve had a skill for being able to recognise special things that people might have,” Bob, 82, adds. “And he would have recognised that they were two young ladies who would be of great benefit to the zoo and also to wildlife in general.”

Twins Paula and Bridgette Powers have dedicated their lives to helping seabirds. Supplied

Born with the same heart and blood pressure problems, Paula and Bridgette have always had the eerie ability to feel each other’s pain and were once told they wouldn’t live beyond the age of 30.

When Paula had her appendix removed in her teens, Bridgette had hers out a month later. Similarly, when one twin had a breast cancer scare, the other soon discovered a concerning lump.

Sometimes the twins, who have the bones of 80-year-old women due to osteoporosis, can barely get out of bed in the morning. Yet, they are fuelled by their love for the birds in their care, including pelicans, fluffy cygnets, pigeons and plovers.

“We try to put our own health issues aside because we know we have birds that need our help,” they explain. “We can tell they are grateful, too, through the look in their eyes and the way they waggle their tails. We often shed a tear when we watch the birds fly away after they have been so sick, but it is beautiful.”

The twins spent two years working at Australia Zoo before setting up their registered charity in a poky house 21 years ago. They now rent a small acreage, where they have built a stand-alone hospital that houses up to 240 birds, either rescued by the twins or delivered to their care by locals. It also doubles as a tourist attraction and relies on donations to survive.

"Steve would have recognised that they were two young ladies who would be of great benefit to the zoo and also to wildlife in general," Bob Irwin said. Supplied

Paula and Bridgette are aware they have been mocked for their way of speaking. They were even cruelly labelled “the most annoying twins in the world” by the British public when a video of them went viral, but “it is water off a duck’s back”.

“We know it’s weird the way we speak and we annoy a lot of people, but we have tried to change and it doesn’t feel right at all. Anyway, we have each other and we have our birds, and that is all we need."

