Delight at the news was universal, from ordinary fans and celebrities alike. Beloved music icon and family friend, Olivia Newton-John, sent well wishes to the happy couple – and to grandma-in-waiting, Terri Irwin – as did a galaxy of other stars, such as Amanda Keller and Curtis Stone.

From the outset, unborn baby Irwin Powell became a public figure, with millions of people following its progress through ultrasound scans and regular updates on social media.

Last September, accompanied by a giant tortoise, Bindi and Chandler revealed their infant wildlife warrior would be a daughter. And in January, the happy couple recreated a cute photo of father Steve kissing Terri’s bump while she was expecting Bindi’s brother, Robert.

Excitement was intense when beautiful, healthy Grace Warrior Irwin Powell entered the world at a local Queensland hospital on March 25 at 5.52pm, weighing in at 3.37kg and measuring 50.8cm. By coincidence, and with impeccable timing, the proud new parents’ treasured bundle arrived on their first wedding anniversary!

In a joyful Instagram post, new mother Bindi explained: “Grace is named after my great-grandmother and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names Warrior Irwin are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

Since then, the milestones and magic moments have come thick and fast, shared generously via social media: Grace’s first set of khakis, Bindi’s first Mother’s Day, meeting a koala and other animals, a fun-filled family dinner outing, the opening of Grace’s Bird Garden at Australia Zoo, the launch of an adorable range of Wildlife Warrior infant clothes.

The Irwins’ commitment to conservation and animal welfare continues with all the savvy flair and showmanship Steve once brought to the role.

And despite the family’s sad estrangement from grandfather, Robert (Bob) senior, Terri was undoubtedly right when she said of Bindi’s baby: “While I wish that Steve was here to share this … I know he would be so proud.”

