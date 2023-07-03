The actor's been keeping mum on the news he is now a dad.
Stephen Peacocke has quietly been enjoying his greatest role yet – being a dad!
New photos obtained by New Idea seemingly suggest that the former Home and Away actor and his wife, Bridgette Sneddon, welcomed a daughter about a year ago.
On June 25, Bridgette was spotted out in Broken Hill, NSW, with a baby girl.
Stephen, 41, is currently based in the rural town to film the new season of his medical drama, RFDS.
He was also seen taking a walk on the same day.
Bridgette, 36, doted over the child during their outing. She made sure she was rugged up from the cold in a purple tracksuit and white puffer jacket.
The blonde-haired girl also wore a pink beanie knitted with a white ‘O’, suggesting her name begins with the letter.
Stephen is notoriously private about his personal life.
Stephen and Bridgette married in 2014 in an extremely private wedding after dating for a decade.
“It was the best day of my life getting married,” he gushed at the time.
Stephen and Bridgette married in 2014.
The pair met at university and later became co-stars when Bridgette was cast as Sophie Taylor on Home and Away at the height of Stephen’s fame playing Summer Bay’s resident bad boy Darryl ‘Brax’ Braxton.
Despite being one of our biggest stars, Stephen prefers to stay out of the spotlight, which would explain why he and Bridgette never announced their happy family news.
“I am just a private person,” he has previously said.
