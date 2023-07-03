WATCH NOW: Stephen Peacocke was almost in 50 Shades of Grey! Article continues after video.

New photos obtained by New Idea seemingly suggest that the former Home and Away actor and his wife, Bridgette Sneddon , welcomed a daughter about a year ago.

Stephen Peacocke has quietly been enjoying his greatest role yet – being a dad!

On June 25, Bridgette was spotted out in Broken Hill, NSW, with a baby girl.

Stephen, 41, is currently based in the rural town to film the new season of his medical drama, RFDS.

He was also seen taking a walk on the same day.

Bridgette, 36, doted over the child during their outing. She made sure she was rugged up from the cold in a purple tracksuit and white puffer jacket.

The blonde-haired girl also wore a pink beanie knitted with a white ‘O’, suggesting her name begins with the letter.