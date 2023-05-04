Where to watch the Star Wars franchise?

Below, we are taking a look at some of our favourite pieces of merch that are high on our shopping list this May Fourth. So perhaps you're looking for a special treat for yourself, or trying to find that perfect gift for a Star Wars fanatic - read on to find our top picks.

The best Star Wars merchandise to buy in 2023

Lego

Pirate Snub Fighter, $49.95 at Lego

To celebrate May Fourth, Lego are offering double the VIP points on all Lego Star Wars products, and what better Lego to start with than this Pirate Snub Fighter from the Mandalorian.

The Oodie

Star Wars Tykes Oodie, $129 and Star Wars Multi Oodie, $4 (usually $100) at The Oodie

Stay warm and cosy in style with this Star Wars Oodie and wearable blanket, not only that but for May 4 you can score a second Oodie for only $4!

Star Wars

Star Wars Lightsaber Squad toy, $15 (usually $19.99) at Myer

Perhaps the most iconic symbol from the Star Wars films is the lightsaber. If you're a true fan, make sure you have a lightsaber in your collection.

Cotton On

Star Wars Box of socks, $29.99 at Cotton On

Treat yourself to a wearable piece of merch, these adorable Star Wars socks also make a great gift.

Lego

Mandalorian Fang vs TIW Interceptor, $159.99 at Lego

Keep your hands busy while you binge watch the films with this 950 piece Lego set from The Mandalorian Season 3.

The Oodie

The Mandalorian weighted blanket, $164 (usually $189) at The Oodie

A weighted blanket is a must-have for any Star Wars movie night, you can choose whatever weight to suit you and bundle up for the cosiest night in.

Art Du Jour Studios

Millenium Falcon patent art print, $103.55 (usually $109) at Hardtofind

For a grown up Star Wars fan, this stunning print is a subtle piece to add to your walls to signal your love for the films.

Typo

Daily Darth Vader mug, $9.99 at Typo

Enjoy your morning cuppa with this Darth Vader mug from Typo.

Star Wars

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Dark Trooper, $47.99 (usually $59.99) at Myer

If you're a fan of the older films, a vintage style figurine of the Dark Trooper is the perfect addition to your collection.

