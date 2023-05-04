The Oodie

Star Wars Tykes Oodie, $129 and Star Wars Multi Oodie, $4 (usually $100) at The Oodie

Not only can you score big on this sale, the site is also offering some great discounts of other products in their Star Wars line.

Now this sale is too good to ignore, so make sure to get your hands on this major deal before it's too late!

And May the Fourth be with you.

Star Wars Oodie deals to score in 2023

Black The Mandalorian Oodie robe, $84 (usually $109) at The Oodie

For a slightly more elevated yet no less comfy look, we love this Mandalorian themed robe for throwing on on a brisk morning.

Star Wars charcoal Oodie, $64 (usually $129) at The Oodie

If the other prints aren't quite your style - this charcoal print is another winner!

Green kids Grogu Oodie, $79 (usually $104) at The Oodie

Make sure to pick up an Oodie for your little one and we guarantee they'll love this Grogu patterned one if they're a fan of the franchise.

Star Wars Tykes Sleep Tee, $74 (usually $99) at The Oodie

Sleep blissfully in this adorable Sleep Tee that will have you dreaming of Baby Yoda in comfort.

The Mandalorian weighted blanket, $164 (usually $189) at The Oodie

If you haven't yet tried out a weighted blanket, now is the time. It feels just like a big, warm, comforting hug and is a must for movie nights watching all the way through the franchise.

