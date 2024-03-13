This Is Spinal Tap is often dubbed as the first mockumentary film. Getty

This Is Spinal Tap was critically acclaimed when it was first released in 1984, and has since become a cult classic.

It was even deemed "culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress in 2002 where it was then selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.

The original film followed the fictional British heavy metal band as they undertook an American comeback tour, with hours of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews captured by superfan and documentarian Marty DiBergi.

In the sequel, England's "loudest and most punctual band" will return for one final concert where we are certain hilarity will ensue.

The sequel will be released more than 40 years after the original. Getty

Speaking with Deadline, director and actor Rob Reiner joked that a recent chat with his fictional alter-ego Marty DiBergi had encouraged him to get started on a sequel.

"He was more than happy to take a sabbatical from his position as a visiting Professor's Assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts to once again document Spinal Tap to ensure their place in the pantheon of Rock and Roll."

Filming is currently underway in New Orleans, but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

