It is common knowledge that Elton is an extremely successful man and along with that comes an abundance of perks, including an extraordinary life made possible by his wealth. Elton is well aware of his fortune and both he and David are "aware of the pitfalls that might happen," Elton shared with The Guardian in 2015.

Despite Elton's fortune which in turn makes his children extremely wealthy, the loved-up couple is adamant on teaching them the value of money. "They are spoilt in the way they live and how they're living, but they're not spoilt when it comes to the rules they have to live by," he revealed.

Zachary and Elijah help in the kitchen and the garden and are in turn rewarded with money. "They've got to learn the value of doing something and earning something for themselves," Elton revealed.

The proud parents have also taught the boys to split their money in three ways: charity, saving, and spending. They are given "£3 pocket money" given to them in three coins to separate into each of these jars.

While touring and being away from his beloved family, Elton sometimes keeps cardboard cut-outs of his husband and his sons in his dressing room.

Country music star Kacey Musgraves recently spoke with The Times about her time spent with Elton on tour and how much the music legend missed his family...

“I’ll never forget Elton playing in Nashville and getting to catch up with him in his dressing room after with all the Gucci and sunglasses lying around. And a big cardboard cut-out of his husband and kids," she told the publication.

However, Zachary and Elijah have attended some of their father's show and are sometimes lucky enough to go on stage with him. It's a good thing they're a fan of his music!

Elton previously appeared on Today to talk about fatherhood and his career and revealed that despite being "more interested in Hotline Bling by Drake or Uptown Funk... they sing Rocket Man [and] they sing Benny and the Jets."

"They know who I am. They know what I do, but they're more interested, to be honest with you, in their toys. And I'm fine with that. That's good," Elton added.

From his successful music career to his success in the world of acting to his three-decade relationship with David and later his journey as a father, the world has been by Elton's side through it all.

He is a man of great success and lives a very fulfilled life full of love and support... we cannot wait to watch as Zachary and Elijah grow and what their future has in store for them.