Sophie has revealed that her children, Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, are unlikely to take up official royal titles or duties in the future. Getty

Louise and James, the Queen’s grandchildren, are currently 12th and 13th in line to the throne.

But despite their position, Sophie, 55, has revealed to The Sunday Times that she and her husband have encouraged their children to think about the future and pursuing a career outside the royal family.

Speaking candidly to the publication, the countess said that it is also “unlikely” that Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn will use their HRH titles when they turn 18.

“We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living,” she said in the recent interview.

“Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them

from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”

Sophie and her husband Prince Edward, 56, who is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, were married in 1999.

A few years after marriage, Sophie left her career in PR to become a working royal, splitting her time between various charities and organisations in support of the Queen.

Sophie also reportedly has a good relationship with the rest of the royal family, and is said to be particularly close with the Queen and Duchess Catherine.

But despite being integral family members, it seems that being a working royal isn’t in the future for Sophie and Edward’s offspring.

It’s no secret that Prince Charles has always held a vision for a pared down royal family. Commentator Brittani Barger from website Royal Central confirms that the next-in-line to the throne ultimately hopes to create “a slimmed-down monarchy”.

“I think when it’s all said and done, the monarchy will be Charles and his children and grandchildren,” Brittani told The Sun in December.

It seems that Countess Sophie may have seen the writing on the wall – and therefore has opted to raise her children as regular citizens.

Sophie told The Sunday Times that she and Edward try to ensure the kids lead a normal life and go to a “regular school”. The young royals are even allowed to visit friends’ houses for “sleepovers and parties”.

In pre-isolation times, Sophie said the family loved to take walks together, adding that her prince husband is an “engaged” father who takes their son fishing and goes horseriding with their daughter. She added that Prince Edward is also “good at barbecues” – which the children love.

But despite their attempts to have a normal life, Sophie admitted there’s no getting around the fact that their grandmother is a big deal!

“I guess not everyone’s grandparents live in a castle,” she said. “[But] when they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother.”

Meanwhile, the countess shows no signs of being concerned about how her children will fare in the real world – particularly her “clever” daughter, Lady Louise.

Before the recent UK school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louise was working towards her GCSE exams.

“She’s working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university,” Sophie said in the recent interview.

“I wouldn’t force her, but if she wants to. She’s quite clever, so I think probably.”

Meanwhile, there has been increased focus on the efforts of Countess Sophie and Prince Edward in the wake of ‘Megxit’, with many royal punters believing the couple will have to pick up the slack.

When asked if this had been the case, the countess said her workload had been as busy as before – adding that she hoped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will be happy” in their choice.

“People may pay more attention to what I am doing, but I remain as busy as I have ever been,” said Sophie.

In recent weeks, the Wessexes have been doing their bit to pitch in during the pandemic. They opened the new NHS Nightingale Hospital via video link, and also volunteered with local charities to help pack food parcels for the vulnerable during the pandemic lockdown.

Sophie has also taken to the official royal family’s Instagram account to share her home-schooling tips with other parents in a bid to boost morale.

Only time will tell what direction Prince Edward and Countess Sophie’s children will take in the real world …

