Sophie Monk and Robert Irwin at the ARIA Awards 2019 Getty

Getty

Britney Spears in 2001 Getty

Sophie said: "I've been waiting for this moment my whole life like Britney Spears. I feel like I'm the bogan Britney Spears right now. Can I sing? This is probably my only opportunity."

She then belted out Britney's 2001 hit, I'm A Slave 4 U, like the American singer did in 2001 at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

"Hang on, it's doing something weird right now," Sophie added, as she quickly got Robert to remove the snake from her neck.

Robert attended the event with his mother Terri Irwin while his recently engaged sister Bindi Irwin stayed away, much to the disappointment of her fans.

He took to Instagram to share some pictures of his night and to write: "Looking forward to a great evening at Australia’s biggest night in music, The ARIA Awards! I’ll be presenting the award for Best Male Artist - Hope you can watch!"