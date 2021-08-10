Home & Away's Sophie and Patrick are together off-screen. Instagram

"We've done really well. Initially it was a bit of a shock, but we got into a groove and now we know the times of day that we leave each other alone."

After Larry probed Patrick to be more specific, the actor said, "Around like probably evening. Soph gets a bit restless."

Last month, Sophie celebrated her 28th birthday. In the same interview, Patrick revealed that the couple's initial plans to travel to vineyards in Victoria were dashed due to COVID, so he re-created the experience right on their balcony.

Dean and Ziggy were a couple on the show. Channel Seven

And a vineyard trip isn't the only thing COVID is impacting. Earlier this year, the Home & Away production was rocked by the pandemic-induced restrictions.

Sophie revealed that, while production for the show hasn't shut down completely, there are measures in place to ensure the safety of the cast and crew, including restricted access, daily covid tests and mask wearing.

WATCH: Sophie Dillman shares hilarious footage of Patrick O'Connor singing on his birthday (Article continues after video)

Sophie and Patrick originally met in acting school in Queensland. Over the years, they have watched each other grow up.

"We were work buddies first, and it's helped us work well together now, so we're lucky in that regard," Sophie, who was a former nurse, told Now To Love earlier this year.

"It's nice to have a relationship built on friendship. At the core we are best mates first and we treat each other like that, but it's also made our relationship stronger starting out that way."

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eHarmony.