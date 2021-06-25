Sam Frost has announced she's headed back into lockdown. Instagram

Sharing a close-up selfie, Sam broke the announcement to her followers, writing "Bad news: We're going into full lockdown".

As optimistic as ever, the 32-year-old looked on the bright side of the unfortunate development, adding, "Good news: Welcome back #SamsIsoDiary... there's always a silver lining guys".

'Sam's Iso Diary' refers to the oh-so-relatable moments the actress shared to her Instagram when in lockdown for the first time, including the weird sounds of her washing machine, her online shopping habits and more.

The cast and crew of Home & Away had to go into lockdown last year during the height of the pandemic. Channel Seven

Georgie Parker, who plays Roo Stewart on the Soap, also lamented being back in lockdown on her own Instagram, sharing a flashback shot of herself and fellow Home & Away alum Kassandra Clementi and Alec Snow.

The actress wrote: “Excited about Friday” flashback. All dressed up….. and literally nowhere to go 😅😅😷. But have a great weekend anyway ❤️🧡💜".

Home & Away is filmed at Sydney's Palm Beach as well as a studio in Redfern. And this isn't the first time filming has been interrupted by COVID.

Last year, the cast and crew were forced to make alternate arrangements during the height of the pandemic.

Speaking to the BBC in June 2020, the series' producer, Lucy Addario, explained their team had to take a break from Palm Beach due to social distancing.

"To be honest we actually haven't been back to Palm Beach yet, there's still some restrictions on the amount of people in public places," Lucy told the publication.

Location changes even meant that storylines needed to be scrapped and replaced last minute, but maybe it was for the better.

WATCH: Lynne McGranger speaks about how much she loves Johnny Ruffo (Story continues after video)

"When we stopped we were in the middle of awesome stories. We just wanted to be true to them and tell them still, but we just had to look at how we can tell them differently," Lucy explained.

"It's to do with two of our young couples. We had to change the destination, The way the writers adapted it I thought 'wow' and it was so much better. I had more of an emotional reaction to it."

As least we have Sam's iso diaries to keep us entertained as we head back into another lockdown.