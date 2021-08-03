Sophie has been focusing on her fitness during Sydney's lockdown. Instagram

Fitness has always been a priority for the 28-year-old, and not even the temptations of a lazy lockdown can sway her motivation.

"It is definitely a discipline that you have to learn," she says. "There are multiple times that I have walked into the gym and stepped onto a treadmill and then walked out."

"But that discipline that I've taught myself that after a workout I feel good, I love endorphins, that is my addiction; an endorphin rush," she says.

Not only that, but getting a workout in first thing in the morning helps Sophie get off on the right start for the day.

"I've found very early on that if I don't work out first thing in the morning, I have a really sh*t day," she explains. "I feel really sort of anxious and flustered and I can't ground myself and I don't feel like I've achieved anything."

"You do have to give yourself leeway - if you don't have time or you are exhausted, it's okay." Instagram

Outside of lockdown, balancing her fitness with work can be a bit "hectic", but Sophie says the key is to be "lenient" when it comes to listening to your body.

"You do have to give yourself leeway - if you don't have time or you are exhausted, it's okay. You can skip a workout," she says.

It's an approach that Sophie has taken on when it comes to her battle with Endometriosis, where she can often be in "really bad" pain, but luckily she's figured out a way to ease the discomfort with specific workouts.

"High intensity interval training is actually really good for pain management," she says.

“On the reverse, there are some days that I am in too much pain and so I can't do intervals and that's okay, you've gotta listen to your body.”

Sophie and Patrick are Home and Away sweethearts. Instagram

The actress, who moved down from Queensland and is currently living in Sydney, also considers her workouts as 'my-time', but that hasn't stopped her from trying to get others involved.

Namely her partner and Home and Away co-star Patrick O'Connor, who she reveals aren't exactly on the same page when it comes to fitness.

“Paddy and I don't work out together - we've worked out together once and he nearly died and so he said he wasn't ever doing it again,” she laughs.

Her impressive take on fitness is a true testament to her dedication, which is why she's getting behind the popular fitness platform DediKate.

Sophie has always been dedicated to her fitness. Instagram

While originally hailing in from New Zealand, DediKate has just recently launched in Australia, and Sophie says it is "really easy to fit into your everyday routine".

"Essentially most of the workouts are 20 to 30 minutes and that means that - I've been cooking dinner and I put the sweet potatoes in the oven, I've done the 20 minute workout, finished, taken the sweet potatoes out and had dinner on the table - like it's really great," she says.

DediKate also has a range of different levels to accomodate to everyone's needs, and Sophie is "really excited" to be able to fit in a workout in between scenes in her dressing room once she returns back to filming.

DediKate is also donating $10 to support body esteem charity Butterfly Foundation for every Aussie member who gets involved.