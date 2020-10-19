Emily Weir (Mackenzie)

‘I’ve changed’

Emily (pictured) prefers to workout outside since the pandemic. Lawrence Furzy

Has the pandemic had an impact on your health and fitness regimen?



Usually, I’m a gym-goer but with COVID-19 hitting and going into lockdown for two months, I had to do some at-home video workouts. I also started running in the outdoors. It was a change and I embraced it, and now I combine those workouts with being back at the gym.

How would you describe your relationship with exercise?

Like everyone, I go through times when I think, “I can’t be bothered, I’m tired!” But I’m a big believer in energy creating energy.



I function better when I exercise – I’m more awake, present and ready for work.



What do you love most about exercising in spring?



I love that the weather is so inviting to run down to the beach with the sun on you while you work up a sweat and then jump into the ocean. You do feel at one with the Earth and it’s just the most magical feeling.

Courtney Miller (Bella)

‘My new love’

Courtney (pictured) stays fit by taking yoga classes. Lawrence Furzy

How important is exercise to you from both a physical and mental perspective?



It’s always been very important to me. Exercise helps me to de-stress and release my daily dose of endorphins.



Has the pandemic had an impact on your regimen?

Isolation helped me to focus more on my mental health. I fell in love with painting and the part of myself that was more introverted. I now frequently spend my days off painting and being on my own.



What’s your go-to workout?

I have a love-hate relationship with yoga. The first 15 minutes is torture, but by 30 minutes I’m my own self-designated guru – or so I think! I reap the benefits of yoga even when I only do it once a week. It calms me and makes me feel grounded.



What do you love most about working out in spring?



There’s nothing better than going for a walk on a warm, late afternoon and getting to smell the flowers.

Sarah Roberts (Willow)

‘I’m feeling good’

Sarah (pictured) doesn't exercise to "look good." Lawrence Furzy

How important is exercise to you from both a physical and mental perspective?



It’s vital for me. I don’t necessarily exercise to ‘look good’ – it’s more to feel good. Coming from a dance background, I’ve always been aware of my body, and exercise is a great way for me to get in touch with it and feel present.



Has the pandemic had an impact on your regimen?



I’m so happy that spring is finally here and COVID-19 restrictions seem to be easing. When we shut down production because of COVID-19, it was hard to stay motivated. Instead, I just wanted to drink wine, eat chocolate, snuggle up on the couch with my husband and watch Netflix with big bowls of pasta!



How important is it not to put pressure on yourself?



Very. I’ll often leave Sundays totally dedicated to self-care and don’t work out at all on that day. I’ll do things to nourish my body and soul, like getting a massage, going to the movies or having a long bath with Epsom salts and candles.



What’s your greatest food weakness?

Anything sweet. Tiramisu always makes me go weak at the knees!

Sophie Dillman (Ziggy)

‘Why I’m stronger’

Sophie (left) with her co-star Ada Nicodemou, who plays Leah Patterson-Baker Lawrence Furzy

How important is exercise to you from both a physical and mental perspective?



It’s incredibly important. Exercise improves mood and motivation – not to mention physical health and wellbeing.



Has the pandemic had an impact on your regimen?

I suppose it’s affected everyone a bit. I did a lot of at-home workouts, which were great. And I tried to keep my eating as healthy as possible.



What are your favourite forms of exercise?

I love feeling strong, so I lift a lot of weights. I also love boxing.



What do you love most about exercising in spring?

I just love the sun. Heat and sun make everything better!

