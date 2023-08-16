When we think of all the iconic Aussie dishes of our time, there is none more carby, more mouthwatering, more perfect for entertaining than the classic cob loaf.
Whilst we've shared plenty of delicious cob loaf recipes before on New Idea, this new recipe from equalution on TikTok has captured our attention.
Why you ask?
Well, it's a recipe for a single-serve cob loaf!
Gone are the days of only making one when entertaining, or convincing yourself you can eat an entire cob loaf by yourself (we've all been there).
With this easy-to-whip-up recipe you'll be eating cob loaf morning noon and night!
We can't wait to try this!
SINGLE-SERVE COB LOAF
INGREDIENTS
x1 Woolworths Wholemeal Bread Roll
40g Light Cream Cheese
20ml Light Sour Cheese
15g Onion
40g Frozen Spinach (weighed, thawed and drained)
20g Light Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
METHOD
1. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl (not including the bread roll).
2. Cut open bread rolls and pull out bread interior.
3. Fill the interior of bread roll with the premade mixture
4. Bake in your oven at 180C (fan forced) until the loaf is crispy and golden.
5. Enjoy!