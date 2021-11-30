Sweet chilli cob loaf dip

Looking for a festive dip with a difference? Our sweet chilli cob dip is ideal. Served with prawns, cucumbers and some crispy bread pieces, it’s a real winner.

Creamy spinach bacon dip in a cob

You can dip just about any veggie you like into this delicious bread dip – and there's no problem with tearing apart the cob at the end. Who could blame you?

Creamy corn & bacon cob dip

Lush and creamy, this corn dip goes well with cheesy-flavoured bread pieces and crisp veggies on the side. Don’t forget the cob case makes an extra special treat at the end. Just tear into pieces and enjoy.

Cheese fondue in a cob

Fondue might be a retro classic, but it takes pride of place on the dinner table with this easy cob inspired variation.

Mexican fiesta cob dip

Give nachos the flick! This easy bean-filled cob loaf dip will easily feed the masses. If you're looking for a cob recipe, this one will definitely impress.

Creamy French onion cob loaf dip

Looking for a cob loaf recipe? Served with crisp garlic bread pieces, this epic dip is a moreish treat that everyone will love.

