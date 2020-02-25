RELATED: Get Litt Up With Louis Litt’s 10 Most Memorable Quotes

10. The first draft of everything is s**t. – Ernest Hemingway

When you’re feeling unsatisfied with your writing

When one of the most celebrated authors of all time acknowledges that the first time you try anything isn’t picture-perfect, that’s a good sign that you should stop being so hard on yourself.

Getty

9. And now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can be good. – John Steinbeck, East of Eden

Perfection is overrated

There’s a tendency for us to be very harsh on ourselves, thinking that we should do should be something remarkable. This quote reminds us we don’t need to be perfect, just passable.

8. Never use jargon words like reconceptualize, demassification, attitudinally, judgmentally. They are hallmarks of a pretentious ass. – David Ogilvy

On keeping things definite and clear

We try too hard to sound clever sometimes. As the founder of one of the most successful branding agencies, David Ogilvy always sticks to what sells: simplicity.

Getty

7. There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy. – William Shakespeare, Hamlet

Some things can’t be explained, only accepted

This beautiful passage follows wonderment and tragedy in the play, but it’s also a short positive quote reminding us that some things in life just are.

6. You can’t wait for inspiration. You have to go after it with a club. – Jack London

On waiting for motivation

A lot of us still believe in waiting for some sign from the universe that we should do something. However, sometimes the thing that may hold you back the most is yourself.

5. In spite of everything, I still believe people are really good at heart. – Anne Frank, The Diary of Anne Frank

See the good in other people

It’s easy to assume that everyone is out for their own self-interest, but this famous quote reminds us that there are good people out there. More than that, it encourages us to look for the good where there doesn’t seem to be any.

4. It does not do well to dwell on dreams and forget to live, remember that. – J. K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

On being grounded

Dreams and desires are the fuel of our passion! But we shouldn’t be too caught up in the dream itself and forget to open our eyes to do it.

Getty

3. The old writer’s rule applies: Have the courage to write badly. – Joshua Wolf Shenk

Making mistakes is expected, not forbidden

While he said this in the context of writing, the spirit of this piece of advice applies to life in general. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes, because they’re one of the best ways for us to learn something!

2. Tough times never last, but tough people do. – Dr. Robert Schuller

Bad days, not a bad life

We all experience setbacks: that’s just an inherent expectation we should have about life. But that doesn’t mean that our entire lives will be about struggle. We can’t control what happens to us, but we can control how we react to it.

1. When standing, just stand. When sitting, just sit. Above all, don’t wobble. – Ancient Chinese proverb

One thing at a time

It’s so easy to get distracted, especially in today’s fast-paced life. Sometimes all you need to do is to focus on one thing at a time, and life becomes so much easier to manage.

A Few Words

We hope these nuggets of wisdom help you in your everyday life. Aside from providing insight into what to do when the going gets tough, these short powerful quotes are just good thoughts to keep in your mind.

RELATED: International Women's Day: 20 Inspiring Australian Women