The royal family are reportedly taking the recent Coronavirus warnings of PM Boris Johnson very serious and are likely to release a statement about their plans very soon. Getty

As part of the plan, it was also revealed all non-essential travel should be stopped, and people are encouraged to work from home, although schools will remain open for business.

One of the main key points of the plan was to protect the elderly and the PM reportedly stressed the importance of ensuring all over-70s are in isolation by the end of the week.

With several senior royals now over the age of 70, including the Queen at 93, and Prince Charles and Camilla at 71 and 72 respectively, it’s believed the palace is looking at ways to increase their safety.

Boris Johnson warned that the number of Coronavirus cases in the UK could potentially double every five days if drastic action isn’t taken. Getty

As a result of the worsening situation and the government’s drastic plan to reduce those infected by the virus, a number of forthcoming royal events may be impacted in the coming weeks.

Boris reportedly also said while the move to self-isolate may seem excessive, it is a necessary action that has the potential to have an overwhelming benefit to the nation.

"Over the last few days, I've been comparing notes and talking to leaders around the world. The UK is leading a global campaign to fight back against this disease," he said.

A statement issued from Buckingham Palace confirmed that changes had been made to Her Majesty’s diary as a result of the “current circumstances”. Getty

The British PM’s announcement comes after Her Majesty cancelled several key events in Camden and Cheshire this week.

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled.

"Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice,” the statement read.