"Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday! We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April," the caption read.
Fans were quick to take to social media to call out the 'striking' resemblance.
"He looks like Catherine’s father, Michael Middleton!" said one royal fan on social media.
Fans have taken to social media claiming little Prince Louis looks exactly like his grandfather, Michael Middleton.
Kate's father Michael Middleton.
A second added: "So adorable. Looks like Kate's dad."
A third chimed in: "A little dote - the image of his Grandpa Middleton!"
Among the cute snaps shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was one that shows the cheeky little prince grinning for the camera while wearing a spotless blue gingham shirt.
Michael and his wife Carole Middleton.
A follow-up photo shows the prince giggling while showing off his rainbow-coloured hands, while another pic shows his brightly painted handiwork.
The royal husband and wife later took to Instagram to share their first Instagram versus reality photo, featuring the mini royal.
Another adorable birthday portrait of Prince Louis taken by mum, Kate.
The mini royal was smiling ear-to-ear in each snap.
Louis and his siblings, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, are currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.