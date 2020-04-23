Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared four never-seen-before snaps of Prince Louis. Instagram/Getty

Like many other children in the United Kingdom, Louis was reportedly making rainbow-coloured paintings to show support for frontline and essential workers battling the pandemic.

“We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April,” the caption stated.

Among the cute snaps was one that shows the cheeky little prince grinning for the camera while wearing a spotless blue gingham shirt.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the royal couple posted a carousel of images of the toddler playing arts and craft ahead of his second birthday on Thursday. Instagram/Getty

A follow-up photo shows the prince giggling while showing off his rainbow-coloured hands, while another pic shows his brightly painted handiwork.

Louis and his siblings, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, are currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The royal update comes after the Cambridge trio recently showed their appreciation for British healthcare workers by taking part in a nationwide “clapping” initiative.

Kensington Palace shared an Instagram video of the youngsters clapping in appreciation for all the healthcare workers fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the caption stated.

The “Clap for our Carers" campaign is a nationwide initiative, which shows thanks and appreciation for nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers working on the front line.