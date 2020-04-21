It was the elimination we didn't see coming - Courtney Roulston has left the MasterChef: Back To Win competition, after losing Jock Zonfrillo's seriously tough Pressure Test.

It was a sudden death knockout, which saw half of the group go head-to-head to recreate judge Jock's dishes from his fine dining restaurant, Orana, in South Australia.

'Courtney, your burrata and your lamb butter were the best of the lot but... one dish was incomplete. And that was yours, Courtney,' the judges told her, after already cooking two near perfect dishes against Ben and Reece.

Unfortunately, Courtney left the dressing off the damper and lamb dish. Just prior to judging, she admitted: 'I know my dish doesn't have the dressing on it, it's missing an element. But if my butter's good and my dampers are good, really just trust that it's gonna be enough to stay here today.