Courtney explained details of her wine bar dreams to the judges. Channel 10

Fans were thrilled at the news, with one person Tweeting: "I didn't know Courtney has a fiancée, I heckin stan!"

Another commented that things have come a long way since MasterChef first hit TV screens back in 2009.

"Courtney mentioning her partner was super cute and not something that would have happened when #MasterChefAU Masterchef first aired in 2009!"

Another fan said: "Courtney’s gay?! I LOVE HER MORE!!"

"OH MY GOD I FOROGT SHE WAS GAY OK LETS GO COURTNEY!!!" said another.

Another Tweeted: "Courtney is a lesbian omg yessss im rooting for her from now on."

"Omgggggggg Courtney is queer like me??!! ONE OF USSSSS," rejoiced someone else from home.

Courtney and Sophie became engaged in 2014. Instagram

Courtney spilled details of her wedding plans to The Daily Telegraph last week, saying she and Sophie want a "big party".

She told the publication: "I want something that is enjoyable, some really good food and some good friends. A wedding should just be a big party.

"I don't want a $20,000 wedding dress or any of that stuff. I am pretty old school."