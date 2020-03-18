She's the one to beat! Survivor: All Stars have 'challenge beast' Brooke in their sights
She's all alone and she's not giving up - and the others are scared.
Will Brooke Jowett be Survivor: All Stars' sole survivor?
After scooping individual immunity for a second day in a row, Moana, David, Tarzan and Sharn are becoming fearful, even though Brooke lost her only ally, AK at tribal council.
Mo declared Brooke a 'challenge beast' and ultimate strategist - a deadly combination!
