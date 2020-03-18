She's all alone and she's not giving up - and the others are scared.

After scooping individual immunity for a second day in a row, Moana, David, Tarzan and Sharn are becoming fearful, even though Brooke lost her only ally, AK at tribal council.

Mo declared Brooke a 'challenge beast' and ultimate strategist - a deadly combination!

'My alliance has gone from a strong five to just me,' Brooke told viewers after AK's torch was snuffed. 'Right now it's do or die. If I can get in with Mo and Sharn and convince them that I should be going to the end with them, I could have a shot.'

Fans saw a preview of Brooke swearing her allegiance to Mo and Sharn, promising on her 'family' that she would be faithful, but the viewers, Brooke tells, 'I am a survivor. That's what I do. I'm here to witness this alliance crumble. I'm not going down without a fight.'