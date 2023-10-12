Shaynna captioned, "On TMS I got to open the box for the world to see, and god it felt good". Instagram

Shaynna explained on the show she has always loved singing, and hinted she might be priortising her pipes over interior design.

“Singing was something I quashed for a long time, now it’s time to bring the vocal chords back out again,” she said.

The Masked Singer judge Dave Hughes claimed on his radio show that Shaynna didn’t tell anyone at Nine about her surprise appearance.

“She said she doesn’t have an exclusive clause in her [Nine] contract, so she thought, ‘I’ve been a cabaret singer in the past, The Block can find out on the night’,” Hughesy shared on air.

This has many wondering if Ten might use this caveat as an opportunity to woo Shaynna, 60, to front some of their upcoming shows.

Shaynna jumping from The Block to The Masked Singer coincided with her confession she’s ‘shocked’ at the antics of some of this year’s Blockheads.

New Idea understands the show’s host, Scott Cam, isn’t too thrilled by the bullying behaviour on the show this year either.

“We don’t know any of this that goes on because we don’t meet the contestants,” Shaynna told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Maybe, the stress is too much and people just do all the wrong things. But I am quite shocked at what’s been coming out.”

Shaynna was thrilled to show off her voice on The Masked Singer.

The judges had no clue until now about the behaviour on set.

