Shaynna was convinced she'd lost to Ross after hearing his idea for their last task. Nine

The task for the grand finale saw Shaynna and Ross take on the job of planning and hosting a VIP charity event in just two days, with the contestant who raised the most money to take on the win.

The two went for completely different ideas for their events, with Shaynna hosting a charity auction for her anti-domestic violence foundation, and Ross staging a bank heist experience for guests.

"I thought I was gone! It sounded like the best thing ever," Shaynna said.

Shaynna manged to raise a total of $475,000 for her charity throughout the competition. Nine

While her auction event had a rocky start, Shaynna was able to pull through and score the win after an anonymous corporate company came through with a large donation.

"It literally blew me out of the water and the competition," Shaynna said of the donation.

"We had somebody on the phone taking the large corporate donations. I mean we were trying to sell facecream for $100 like sell sell but we did get some big money from the auction, I think it was $120,000?”

Shaynna's win was an emotional one. Nine

After being announced as the winner, Shaynna couldn't hide the shock on her face, as she was hit with emotions for raising money for her charity, and what that meant for not only her, but everyone she hoped to inspire.

"I want other women out there to know that you can have a voice and there are people out there who want to give you a voice. You can still live a great life, be successful and still keep your integrity no matter what happens to you," she said.

Her charity, Voice of Change, holds a deep connection to Shaynna, where she revealed that she had personally experienced domestic violence in her past.

“I haven’t had the best time in a lot of relationships, but I am not defined by what has been done to me,” she said.