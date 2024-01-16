Shannen has admitted she would like her ashes mixed with those of her dog and her father. Getty

As for her funeral, the podcast host then revealed she would like the attendee list to be on the "shorter" side as the list of people she didn't want there is already "way too long."

She also shared that she wanted her funeral to be a "party" and a "celebration" of her life.

"There's a lot of people that I think would show up that I don't want there. I don't want them there because their reasons for showing up aren't necessarily the best reasons, like, they don't really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don't actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral."

"But they will, because it's the politically correct thing to do and they don't want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest. I don't want people to be crying or people to privately be like, 'Thank God that b**** is dead now," she lamented with a laugh.

The emotionally charged revelations come just weeks after Shannen expressed how determined she was to keep living despite the predicted outcomes of her diagnosis.

"I'm not done living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better," she shared in her PEOPLE cover story in late 2023.

"I'm just not - I'm not done."