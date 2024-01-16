Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty has spoken candidly about how she would like to be laid to rest, and her life celebrated by those closest to her when she does eventually pass away.
The 52-year-old was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Whilst she did go into remission in 2017, her cancer returned in 2019, quickly developing into her current metastatic stage four diagnosis within a year.
WATCH NOW: Shannen Doherty shaves her head to prepare for the removal of her brain tumour. Article continues after video.
Speaking with her best friend, and the executor of her will, Chris Cortazzo on her Let's Be Clear podcast, the Charmedactress revealed that she would like her final resting place to be "a healthy mixture" of the options available.
"This is such a morbid conversation, but it's also so fun. I want [my remains] to be mixed with my dog and I want it to be mixed with my dad," she candidly shared.
Shannen then shared that whilst she was still debating where she would like her ashes to be spread, she wanted to "find a place that my dad and I both really loved," mentioning Malibu, California as a potential option after sharing "precious time" with her father there.
Shannen has admitted she would like her ashes mixed with those of her dog and her father.
Getty
As for her funeral, the podcast host then revealed she would like the attendee list to be on the "shorter" side as the list of people she didn't want there is already "way too long."
She also shared that she wanted her funeral to be a "party" and a "celebration" of her life.
"There's a lot of people that I think would show up that I don't want there. I don't want them there because their reasons for showing up aren't necessarily the best reasons, like, they don't really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don't actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral."
"But they will, because it's the politically correct thing to do and they don't want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest. I don't want people to be crying or people to privately be like, 'Thank God that b**** is dead now," she lamented with a laugh.
The invite list to Shannen's funeral will be short.
Getty
The emotionally charged revelations come just weeks after Shannen expressed how determined she was to keep living despite the predicted outcomes of her diagnosis.
"I'm not done living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better," she shared in her PEOPLE cover story in late 2023.