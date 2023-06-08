Throughout the duration of her health battle, Shannen has continued to provide updates on her well-being.

In 2021 she told her followers that she hopes to bring to light a 'truthful' perspective on what cancer looks like.

"Is it all pretty? NO but it's truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like," she wrote on Instagram.

"I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you."

Shannen has remained vocal about her health journey. Getty

In an interview with Good Morning Am erica in 2020, Shannen also spoke on the news her breast cancer had returned after being in remission.

“I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways,” she said, referring to her stage four diagnosis.

“I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me? And then I go, well, ‘Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do."

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star went on to say that she initially didn’t tell people about her condition out of respect for her friend and co-star Luke Perry, who passed away in 2019.

Shannen said that she was coming to terms with the news her breast cancer had returned after being in remission. Getty

Shannen, who also appeared in the Beverley Hills 90210 reboot said it was a wonderful opportunity to prove she could work despite her health, but also pay homage to Luke.

She explained that it was very rewarding to appear in the reboot because it showed that people with stage four can work too.

Shannen, who was first diagnosed in 2015 before her cancer went into remission in 2017, described how it’s been an emotional journey processing the news. Getty

“Our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do."