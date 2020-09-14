We haven’t seen much of trainer Shannan Ponton (pictured) since The Biggest Loser stopped airing in 2017. Seven

Why did you join The All New Monty?

It was an enormous step outside of my comfort zone. I love the buzz that comes with completion of a challenge or task that has an element of risk or failure. In those moments, I truly know that I’m alive! It’s scary, liberating and invigorating all at the same time.

The show aims to raise awareness for cancer – you’ve had a health scare, haven’t you?

I’ve already had a brush with melanoma and early detection saved my life. I’m equally as diligent when it comes to all my health checks – uncomfortable or not! It’s my life and I’m determined to preserve it to the best of my abilities. Ignorance is not bliss when it comes to cancer!

Did you change your exercise or eating habits before the big reveal?

I’m fortunate that being back on the tools full time – as a personal trainer and instructor – I’m always active and maintain a sound level of fitness.

It is physically and mentally demanding, and optimum nutrition is vital to operate consistently. That said, I’m no “holier than thou” organic trainer. I love a beer and a sneaky cheat meal here and there, too!

Would you ever return to hosting or joining a reality show after this special Monty performance?

Being on TV is not something I crave. But being on TV and being able to help others on a much grander scale does, however! I’m often asked if TBL returned would I jump at the opportunity to be involved. I would, but I’m pretty sure the trainers appointed would be younger, fitter and better looking!

What was your biggest challenge during your Full Monty experience?

The biggest challenge was how to maximise presentation when that g-string finally came off! It was a minute-to-minute proposition backstage!

