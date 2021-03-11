Scott Morrison with Megan and Harry during their visit. Getty

“You’ve gotta feel for people in the situations, they’re having some family troubles. People have family troubles, it happens, we all have them from time to time,” answered the PM.

Fitzy wanted to know if Scott managed to find time in his busy schedule to sit down with his wife Jenny to watch the interview.

Australians can be assured that the PM watched the program with his wife, one of his closest advisers.

“I did. We met them both when they came out to Australia. They were lovely, they had a great time when they were in Australia and it was great to host them,” he said.

Meghan and Harry during their Oprah interview.

During Meghan and Harry’s interview, they spoke about how their time touring Australia was a turning point in their relationship with the royal family.

Since the PM spent some time with the couple during their time down under, Fitzy asked him if he “spot anything” that confirmed their allegations.

He replied, “No, I just found them both doing the best I possibly could to be supportive of Australia and I saw them both working together as a team as you can expect royals to be in those situations and they were very committed to the work they were doing and very passionate about being there.”

Scott Morrison was on the radio program to discuss the new ‘ticket to recovery’ initiative, which is set to support domestic travel by offering 800,000 half-price airfares to encourage Australians to experience more of the country.

Meghan and Harry during their Australian tour.

Domestic travel is one of the few ways Australians can travel during Covid since international travel is off the table for a while.

“At the end of the day we spent more on Australian’s going overseas than international tourist coming to Australia so we’ve got a real opportunity at the moment with domestic tourism,” the PM told Fitzy.

This is an exciting opportunity for people to travel around with much more affordable flight prices, which is a real treat, considering how famously expensive travelling domestically is in Australia.

The PM is also interested in getting people to visit regions where the pandemic has heavily impacted their economy.

"They were lovely."

“What the tourism industry needs is getting these planes in the air and keeping these planes in the air, that’s the best way to help these regions that have been so significantly impacted by Covid,” he said.

This announcement is an exciting prospect for those excited to experience more of their country, so good luck to those 800,000 people who can nab a discounted fare.