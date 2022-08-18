The Shovel

Now, Morrison insists he didn’t use the powers that came with these portfolios (other than to block an offshore gas exploration permit). His explanation for doing it was to safeguard the government if a minister was to fall ill with COVID-19.

He also felt he shouldn’t inform the Australian public because that might make them panic… or something.

Regardless as to whether you agree with the move, it’s all a little baffling.

Me trying to understand Scomo’s thinking

Thankfully, during this bizarre event we have a silver lining. Memes memes and more memes baby.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourites below, starting with a personal favourite.

Satirical newspaper The Chaser reports Scott Morrison has changed his pronouns to ‘they/them’. As a representative of the non-binary community, I welcome you Scott.

the Chaser

Noone works harder than Wikipedia contributors and I would like to thank the hero that did this. Yes, it’s real.

Twitter

The Simpsons are eternal so of course they have a joke for this situation.

Reddit

Reddit

Twitter

It wouldn’t be an Auspol drama without Twitter weighing in. Everyone from your mum to former ministers are making jokes about it.

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

There are several classic meme formats that lend themselves perfectly to this situation.

reddit

This article could go on forever but I’ll round it off with this brilliant joke from The Betoota Advocate. It’s just *chef kisses*.

The Betoota Advocate

WATCH BELOW: Moana Hope calls out Scott Morrison over insensitive comments