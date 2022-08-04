Demi says they’re a very a “fluid person” Getty

Demi’s revelation last year sparked a larger discussion about pronouns and highlighted the use of ‘they/them’ for non-binary and gender fluid people.

While they are one of the more outspoken advocates of pronoun use, they’re certainly not the only celeb to change their pronouns.

Here are some other stars who have publicly changed their pronouns.

Elliot Page (he/they)

In 2020 Elliot Page shocked the world by coming out as a trans man. On social media he specified his pronouns are he and they.

The Umbrella Academy star received an outpouring of support from fans and other celebrities with Netflix announcing it would immediately update Elliot’s credits to reflect his name change.

Elliot is one of a growing number of individuals who use ‘rolling pronouns’, that is multiple or shifting pronouns. This means he is happy to go by ‘he/him’ or ‘they/them’ pronouns.

Sam Smith (they/them)

Sam Smith is one of the earliest celebrities to come out publicly as non-binary. In 2017 they told The Sunday Times, they felt "just as much woman as I am man."

Two years later Sam announced on Instagram they were officially changing their pronouns.

"After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out," they wrote.

Sam acknowledged it might take time for people to adapt but asked everyone to try.

"All I ask is you please please try," they said. "I hope you can see me like I see myself now."

G-Flip (they/them)

Australian musician G-Flip announced their pronoun change last year in a bold Instagram post.

“I'm non-binary motherf**kers,” they announced.

“Looking into what it means to be non-binary had me realise that that's who I've been my entire life. Gonna use they/them pronouns from now on too.”

The ARIA-award winning artist said the announcement didn’t change who they were but that non-binary was “they best way to explain who I am and what I’ve always felt.”

Jonathan Van Ness (he/she/they)

Queer Eye fahion expert, JVN came out as non-binary in 2019. Jonathan is a champion of rolling pronouns and is happy to use ‘he’, ‘she’ and ‘they’ pronouns.

"The older I get, the more I think that I'm nonbinary — I'm gender nonconforming,"JVN told Out magazine.

"Some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman."

Bob the Drag Queen (he/she)

Bob the Drag Queen was the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2016 and in 2019 she came out as “pansexual and non binary” on Twitter.

Despite being ‘non-binary’ Bob has said she prefers binary pronouns such as ‘he’, ‘him’, ‘she’ and ‘her’.

She has also spoken of the importance of stating your pronouns publicly.

“Pronouns are helping people communicate better and helps people feel safe," she said.

“That's why I always tell people to put your pronouns in your Twitter bio. Even if you are a cisgender person who uses the pronouns of the gender you were assigned at birth. It also signals to people who may be crossing your path that you are a safe person they can talk to."

Nico Tortorella (they/them)

Star of the sitcom Younger, Nico Tortorella detailed their gender journey in their 2019 autobiography.

Nico and their partner both identify as gender fluid and have revealed their marriage is polyamorous.

"When Bethany and I met in 2006, I was a boy and she was a girl, whatever that means," they wrote.

"Today Bethany and I both identify as non-binary and prefer 'they/them' pronouns."

Emma Corrin (she/they)

Emma Corrin changed her pronouns on social media in 2020 but it was her role in The Crown that helped them understand their gender.

"I feel like Diana helped me explore so many depths of myself and really do a big internal discovery of what I was feeling about everything because she was a very complex person," Corrin told Insider.

Gerard Way (he/they)

It might surprise fans to know that My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way uses rolling pronouns but he’s actually been out since 2015.

In 2014 he told fans on Reddit that he has always struggled with his gender.

"I have always been extremely sensitive to those that have gender identity issues as I feel like I have gone through it as well, if even on a smaller scale," Gerard wrote.

"I have always identified a fair amount with the female gender."

Rahul Kohli (he/they)

The Haunting of Bly Manor star Rahul Kohli faced a lot of backlash when they put their pronouns in their Twitter bio but Rahul stands by the decision.

"Yes, I put pronouns in my bio to help normalise sharing it which ultimately is beneficial to the transgender community. It serves as a reminder to not assume someone's gender," he Tweeted.

He prefers he/they pronouns.

