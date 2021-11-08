Scott is apparently signing on for three more seasons of The Block. Nine

Insiders tell New Idea the move is set to make “millionaires” out of the series’ production team. It also means good things for the show’s longstanding host, Scott Cam – who we’re told is signing on for the next three seasons.

“Scotty is one of the network’s most viable stars, and he has led the show from strength to strength,” reveals a network insider, who says he is regarded as a “god” behind the scenes.

“It works since Scotty is the perfect balance to all the chaos, he is the voice of reason, the wise expert, and he knows how to handle firecracker contestants.”

Scott deemed this season's cheating scandal "un-Australian". Nine

Just this season we've seen the way Scotty responded to contestants Luke and Josh after they became embroiled in *that* cheating scandal - taking photos of the show's production schedule, giving them the advantage of knowing which room they would have to renovate next.

Speaking with NOVA's Fitzy & Wippa in September, Scott was clearly irate about the boys' involvement in cheating saga, deeming the whole thing "un-Australian".

“To have someone cheat and get an advantage, to me, it’s un-Australian, it’s just no good. I’d like it to be 1965… we could go old-school on them," the carpenter said.

“In the final weeks of the competition, the twins could barely look at the judges,” a source told New Idea. Nine

And, according to another insider, Scotty was not the only one disappointed with the duo.

A source dished to New Idea that while Josh and Luke remain civil with their competitors, there is no love lost between the siblings and the judges – Shaynna Blaze, Neale Whitaker and Darren Palmer.

“In the final weeks of the competition, the twins could barely look at the judges,” explained the source. “They felt totally let down and disappointed by them all.”

