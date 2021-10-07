Willie was forced to pull out of the upcoming season. Getty

“I was disappointed because of the amount of work I put in,” he said.

“I didn’t approach it like it was just a show, I want to win the thing, I want to get through the 14 days and so the amount of work I put in makes it disappointing.”

He continued: “I will do the next one. I put the work in but I will put the work in again, it is not a big deal.

"I do all of my due diligence and know how to rehab properly so I can get back to where I am. I deal with injuries in a different way, I am not a person that gets down."

The other recruits set to join the next season of SAS Australia include stars such as Anna Heinrich, Pauly Fenech, Barry Hall, and Geoff Huegill.

These recruits will be subjected to extreme physical endurance, sleep deprivation, interrogation and psychological testing - pushing them beyond their limits.

Filming for the new celebrity season of SAS Australia has already kicked off in NSW, and the fourth season will premiere on Channel 7 in 2022.