Sarah has honoured her late brother Karl via Instagram. Instagram

Sharing a gorgeous throwback snap of herself and her brother walking down a street in Ireland, Sarah wrote "Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit! 😘🍀" - an Irish expression which translates to "Happy St Patrick's Day to you!"

The day and location holds particular importance to the Home & Away actress as her brother lived in Clontarf, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland.

"You fought the bravest battle, Big Squirt," Sarah wrote on Instagram in the wake of Karl's tragic death. Instagram

Sarah first announced she had lost her brother back in 2019, sharing the devastating news to Instagram.

"Three months ago today he walked me down the aisle and now he is walking with the angels. I'm left with a hole in my heart and 34 years of beautiful memories, growing up together as children into adults," the actress began.

"You fought the bravest battle, Big Squirt, to the very end and I promise to always live by your standards [and] to remember what you taught me, 'It's all about the journey, not the destination', and 'Have no regrets'. love you, I cherish you, I salute you. You can rest now, we know you’re dancing up there in the heavens, always watching down on us. Forever all my love, Medium Squirt."

Sarah Roberts is married to fellow Home & Away actor James Stewart. Instagram

The actress' Home & Away family were quick to voice their support for their friend, with fellow actress Lynne McGranger penning: "So sad for you Sare and your precious family. Sending love and prayers to you all and see you soon. God bless you 💙🙏🌈💫🌼."

Other fans also rallied around Sarah in during such a difficult time.

"My heart hurts reading this," one user wrote. "So much love to you at such a difficult and sad time he was so strong and fought till the very end."

"Sending you and your family hugs and prayers xx" another added.