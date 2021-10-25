Sarah Roberts marked the second anniversary of her brother Karl de Abrew's death with a touching post. Instagram

In her post's comment section, her Home and Away co-stars made sure they huddled around their dear friend to support her through the tough day.

Sophie Dillman wrote, "Sending love pretty lady ❤️❤️," and Ethan Browne kindly shared, "Sending love Sarah ❤️."

Patrick O'Connor was also sure to be there for Sarah, and he simply posted two red hearts, "❤️❤️."

There was really no shortage of love when Georgie Parker shared, "Sending love darling Sar 🧡," and Ada Nicodemou commented, "Thinking of you today beautiful ❤️."

Karl passed away after a battle with cancer in 2019. Instagram

Finally, Home and Away's beloved makeup artist Laura Vazquez also stood beside Sarah by penning this emotional comment.

"He's always with you… thinking of you and sending you the biggest HUG my beautiful friend. Love you."

Of course, her former cast members weren't the only famous faces to share their generous words.

Television personality Larry Emdur also shared a sweet message. He posted four broken heart emojis and wrote, "sending you much love."

Karl walked Sarah down the aisle at her wedding to James Stewart in 2019. Instagram

Sarah broke the news of her brother's death in 2019, just months after he attended her wedding to James Stewart.

At the time, she shared an emotional tribute dedicated to his life and all the memories they got to share together.

"Three months ago today he walked me down the aisle & now he is walking with the angels," Sarah wrote.

"I'm left with a hole in my heart & 34 years of beautiful memories... growing up together as children into adults.

"You fought THE BRAVEST battle Big Squirt to the very end and I promise to always live by your standards; to remember what you taught me, "it's all about the journey, not the destination" & "have no regrets". I love you, I cherish you, I salute you. You can rest now, we know you're dancing up there in the heavens, always watching down on us. Forever all my love, Medium Squirt x"

