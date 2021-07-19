Sarah Jane became known for her vibrant fashion choices while in the Big Brother house. Supplied

The reality star admits she “loves colour” and “mixing patterns together” to create her signature looks.

“I guess I’ve been very much solid in my colour and styling and I know what suits me,” SJ says. “I think it’s very important for women to understand and to feel comfortable with the clothes and makeup that they’re wearing.”

Makeup, in particular, is an important part of SJ’s self-expression. The 66-year-old has even partnered up with Priceline to create a signature lipstick. The deep red shade, which SJ describes as “wearable and sensual”, was inspired by the Poinsettia plant that her grandmother chose for her Christmas table centrepiece back in the 1960s.

And this isn’t the only way SJ’s grandmother has influenced her style, with the reality star revealing that her simple makeup routine reflects that of her grandmother’s. Not only that, when it comes to fashion, the 66-year-old is still wearing her grandma’s old clothes.

Sarah Jane made it to the final three of Big Brother 2021, alongside Christina and Marley. Channel Seven

“What I wear is nearly always recycled and repurposed; I’m still wearing jumpers that my grandmother knitted for me when I was a late teenager, that’s crazy, but big winter woollies from England.”

Sarah Jane’s colour choices are also inspired by her beloved grandmother.

“She was very earthy, which is why my lipstick is based on a flower. She loved nature, loved flowers, loved going out for big walks in the mud with her dog and always into the earthy colours as well, and that’s very much reflected in what I wear.”

Though, while SJ has taken a leaf (no pun intended) out of her grandmother’s very earthy book, the same can’t be said for her other family members. In fact, the 66-year-old confesses she actively rebelled against her mother’s style.

Sarah Jane's lipstick shade is inspired by the Poinsettia plant that her grandmother chose for her Christmas table centrepiece back in the 1960s. Supplied

“(My grandmother) was always a woman with just a lipstick,” SJ explains. “In those days they didn’t really wear much mascara unless they did Elizabeth Taylor full-face looks which was kind of the direction my mother went into. But I sort of reacted against that and was much more natural.”

Sarah Jane also candidly tells New Idea of the very personal reason for her involvement in Priceline’s campaign, explaining why the company’s partnership with Raise (a foundation that involves early intervention mentoring for young people) is close to her heart.

“Even if they (young people) come from loving home, sometimes I know even with my children, there are times when they wouldn’t be able to talk to me about things that were going on,” the 66-year-old vulnerably says, emphasising the importance of young people establishing connections.

And SJ really is all about forming connections, particularly with other women.

“Good women support one another,” the Big Brother alum says simply. “It doesn’t have to be major, just a touch, or eye contact, or a couple of sentences. Even before I was in Big Brother I always talked to people, and it’s always the most random people I have connection with.”

As we’re in the middle of a pandemic, staying connected is difficult. But that’s why now is the time to come together, albeit maybe virtually, in solidarity.

