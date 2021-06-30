Christina, SJ, and Marley all wore completely different outfits for the night. Seven

Christina stepped out in a gorgeous, floor-length gown that would've been perfect for ball, while Marley went for a slighty more casual option, dressed in a matching mustard-coloured fit that was designed by his very own dad.

It was SJ however who really took the spotlight, as she donned a jumpsuit with frills running down the sides, paired with sneakers and her hair twisted in a high bun.

Fans couldn't get over how wildly different all of their outfits were, and took to Twitter to share their honest reactions.

Despite the attention drawn towards their choices in outfits, nothing could take away the moment that Marley was announced as the official winner of Big Brother Australia 2021, where he emotionally embraced his dad and brother as they joined him on the podium.

Losing his mum to cancer four years ago, the 26-year-old hoped to win to keep a promise he made to her that he would look after his dad.

Now, armed with the winning prize of $250,000, as well as the $10,000 he won from a challenge in the house, Marley can look after his family and make his mum proud.