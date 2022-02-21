Could Sarah be joining Sunrise? Instagram

Although Studio 10 has always struggled in the ratings, Sarah has been praised for her superior talent.

Insiders tell New Idea the photo of Sarah and Michael won’t “sit well” with their respective co-workers, and could ruffle feathers with bosses.

As Sunrise finds it feet following Samantha Armytage’s sudden departure in 2021, Nine’s Today has managed to make up some lost ratings – but the pressure to be number one still remains.

Sarah was one of many who joined Michael for a Sunday lunch. Instagram

Last September, it was revealed that Today beat Sunrise in the ratings for the first time in three years.

Nine Network's Today, hosted by Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon, pulled in 248,000 metro viewers, while their Channel Seven rival fell just behind on 237,000, according to OzTAM's latest figures.

At the time, ratings were narrowing between the two competing shows, with numbers being less than 5000 between them on some days.

The news was bound to be a blow for Sunrise hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr, who up until then had constantly defeated Today in viewership since 2018.

Nat replaced former co-host Samantha Armytage after she sensationally quit her hosting gig on Sunrise in March, eight years after stepping in for Melissa Doyle.

