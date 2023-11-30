Sarah couldn't believe what she was admitting live on national television! Channel Ten

"I have done some gross things as a mum as well," Sarah admitted sheepishly.

"You know, if your baby has like a runny nose and the consistency is kind of like a leech," she added, guest panelist Liz Ellis noticeably realising where the story was heading.

"...I sucked the snot out of it, all right!" Sarah finally finished her on-air confession.

Whilst Liz was quick to call the action "gross," telling her co-hosts that she "would never suck a leech out of my kid's eye or the snot out of my baby's nose," guest Ben backed up Sarah.

"My partner actually does that with our daughter as well," he admitted, with Sarah jokingly responding that she had been "vindicated."

Despite their divorce, Sarah and Tom are still family. Instagram

Earlier this year, Sarah shed new light on her "gut-wrenching" 2021 divorce from Tom Ward after being married for six years in an emotional interview with Stellar magazine.

"I don't think anyone gets married to separate. But what I'm really proud of is how Tom and I have been able to work together for the kids," she shared with the publication.

"It will probably look a little different, but we're always going to be a family and we're always going to be connected by these two little people."

The television star went on to add that she was incredibly "proud" of the resilience her two boys, Paul, 7, and Harry, 5, had shown during their parent's separation.

"They know they've got two parents who absolutely love them more than anyone or anything else on the planet. It's been good to keep that focus."