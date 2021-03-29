“Sarah and Tom are just very different people." Instagram

“Sarah and Tom are just very different people,” explains the source, who notes that their upbringings and careers are worlds apart.

“Unfortunately, she was always trying to fit into his wealthy family and it proved to be too difficult of a dynamic for her,” the insider adds.

According to sources, Sarah’s booming TV career and public profile – she’s co-hosted Studio 10 since 2013 –was also a possible sore spot.

Sarah’s booming TV career and public profile was also a possible sore spot. Instagram

The insider also adds the 39-year-old “thrives in the spotlight”, while Tom never wanted a public life.

“It was very unlike him to appears in any media or at events – he is very reserved,” the source explains.

Speaking to media recently, Sarah said that she and Tom, who married in 2014, “remain good friends and deeply committed to co-parenting our two beautiful boys”.

The pair were wed in a ceremony at prestigious Sydney private boys’ high school Riverview. Media Mode

Sarah and IT specialist Tom first met during a night out at the now closed Fringe Bar on Oxford Street in Sydney’s Paddington, before he got down on one knee at Balmoral Beach five years later and popped the question.

The pair were wed in a ceremony at prestigious Sydney private boys’ high school Riverview, in the St Ignatius Chapel, with the reception held at the Royal Sydney Golf Club in Rose Bay.

Ready to move on after a break-up? Sign up for eHarmony today!