Buckingham Palace finally confirmed that the royal and her property tycoon beau will wed on May 29, in what is being described as a low-key affair.

A message on the royal family's Instagram page read: "The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020.

"The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019.

Prince Andrew will very much be a part of his daughter's wedding. Getty

"The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

"The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."

Buckingham Palace has confirmed news the pair will wed on May 29. Getty

Unfortunately, Beatrice’s big day will be nothing like her younger sister Prince Eugenie's lavish and televised affair.

“There certainly won’t be a carriage ride around the streets,” royal expert Phil Dampier revealed.

“The public wouldn’t want it because of Andrew, the cost – and also because they spent $63 million on Harry and Meghan’s wedding and now they have decamped to Canada!”

A royal expert has revealed that Bea's mother Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson will not walk her down the aisle. Getty

The royal expert even suggested to the Mirror that the couple may go so far as to take their wedding behind closed doors.

“Andrew is so toxic at the moment, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s going to be a private wedding with a couple of photos released afterwards.”