Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson has taken to social media to show she’s just like the rest of us.
The Duchess of York shocked fans by uploading a photo of her grocery shopping.
The mother of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice is seen sporting an all-black outfit as she carries crackers, fruits and biscuits in a shopping aisle.
The second photo shows the Duchess sporting glasses and sewing as she smiles for the camera.
Fans were quick to praise Fergie for her down-to-earth ways.
Instagram
Instagram
"Sarah what delight to see you out and about" said one fan.
Another added: "A woman out and about".
Sarah’s latest update comes hours after Eugenie broke her silence after a month long break from the social media platform.
Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old shared an emotional message about her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, along with an adorable snap of the two of them together.
Getty
Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the snap, with one person writing: “We missed you, Your Royal Highness.”
Getty
“On this day two years ago...Jack and I announced we were engaged,” the Princess of York captioned the snap, which was taken at the time of her big announcement.