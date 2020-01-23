The royal daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson shared a photo on Instagram revealing that this time two years ago, she announced her engagement to now husband, Jack Brooksbank.

"On this day two years ago...Jack and I announced we were engaged," she wrote on Instagram followed by a diamond ring emoji.

Eugenie was recently asked to boost her workload following news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stepping down as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently revealed that they would step back from royal life and spend their time between the UK and Canada.