A new report claims Sarah Ferguson is “plotting to propel” her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie into the royal spotlight after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a bombshell announcement last month that they were stepping down as senior royals and would split their time between the UK and Canada.

Now OK! magazine in the UK is reporting that the Duchess of York is taking advantage of this “golden opportunity” to help her daughters “prove themselves”.

“The plan is to give Beatrice and Eugenie many if not all of the duties that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan relinquished when they stepped down as senior members of the royal family,” revealed the source.