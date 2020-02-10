“The plan is to give Beatrice and Eugenie many if not all of the duties that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan relinquished when they stepped down as senior members of the royal family,” revealed the source.
OK! magazine in the UK is reporting that the Duchess of York is taking advantage of this “golden opportunity” to help her daughters “prove themselves”.
“They are two extremely trusted, dependable young ladies who’ve made no secret of their ambition for a greater role within the royal firm.
“The Queen is happy to be giving her granddaughters a golden opportunity to step up and prove themselves for many years to come.”